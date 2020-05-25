Shelby: Showers & Storms for Memorial Day

Each day through at least Wednesday, heavy rain will pose a threat for flooding in the FOX 8 viewing area thanks to deep tropical moisture moving over the region.
A persistent onshore flow will also allow for higher than normal tides on east-facing shores. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the east-facing shorelines of St. Bernard & Plaquemines Parishes as well as Hancock county. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect offshore.
While there are some indications of drier air potentially wrapping into the area on Thursday, scattered showers and storms are still expected to last through the entire week and even into the weekend. This will help to keep high temperatures in the 80s all week.
