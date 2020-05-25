Woman killed in Metairie homicide; suspect in custody

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -A woman was shot and killed overnight in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Joseph.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Howard Avenue.
Deputies found a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity was not released.
A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and at this time he is believed to be responsible for the shooting.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
