Bruce: Rain Chances Continue-Downpours In Some Areas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The wetter pattern will continue through most of the week. Rain will be moving through the area with some downpours causing some isolated flooding in low lying areas. Plan for scattered showers and storms again today. Stay weather aware, especially if you live in a low-lying area that may flood easily. Highs will top out in the mid 80s as a result of the rain and cloud cover around.
Wednesday will feature more showers and storms. With even deeper moisture available in the atmosphere, heavy downpours are likely again. By Thursday, a bit of drier air will sneak in helping to keep our rain chances spotty.
Expect sun and storms to continue Friday and Saturday, but drier skies will arrive by late weekend and early next week. With the return of sunny skies, temperatures will soar again to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.