Drier trend on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another round of showers and storms are likely on Wednesday but drier air will also build in later in the day. Overall the chances for rain are drastically dropping as we move into the end of the week. Another surge of moisture will bring passing showers and a few storms on Friday.
Once to the weekend and into early next week it will turn dry to mostly dry with lots of summer sun and Gulf breezes at times. Highs will be typical for late May and early June in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and you can see our special at 6pm: Weathering the Storm 2020.
