FOX 8 maintains top spot through pandemic; number 1 at 4 and 5 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WVUE-FOX 8 TV continues to be the news leader among television stations in the New Orleans area. COVID-19 dominated the headlines causing many more people to tune into local TV news than in recent years. For the period Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the number of Households Using Television (HUTs) grew by over 14% compared to May 2019. During the May 2020 ratings period, FOX 8 led all other stations Monday through Friday, morning, evening and late newscasts. This continued trend of solid growth over multiple consecutive Nielsen ratings periods clearly demonstrates that New Orleans television viewers consider FOX 8 the station to turn to for local news.
FOX 8 Morning Edition
When the May sweeps period came to an end Wednesday, it marked the 30th straight month FOX 8 (5.1 Household rating 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday-Friday) has been number one in New Orleans in this time period. FOX 8 Morning Edition has consistently won the 6 a.m.-10 a.m. time period.
FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Meg Gatto, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Rob Krieger and Kristi Coleman. Meteorologist Bruce Katz joins the program during the 9 a.m. hour.
“These numbers clearly show that viewers turn to FOX 8 for critical information during unprecedented times like these,”said Vice President and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “We do not take that lightly. As broadcasters it’s our responsibility and duty to make sure everyone in our viewing area has access to the latest information.”
Dramatic Growth at Noon
FOX 8 News at Noon showed more growth in viewers than any other news program during the broadcast day. As daytime viewing soared, so did the rating for FOX 8 News at Noon. The newscast recorded a 6.8 HH rating in May 2020, a stunning 65% ratings growth over May 2019. For the first time in station history, FOX 8 News at Noon won the 12p-1p Monday - Friday time period.
FOX 8 News at Noon is anchored by Liz Reyes and Meteorologist Bruce Katz.
Number 1 at 4 and 5 p.m.
FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. continued the winning streak with a 7.1 HH rating Monday-Friday. After more than two years of solid growth, FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. continues to be number 1 during the very competitive 5 to 6 p.m. time slot. FOX 8 garnered an 8.4 HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! to 10.3 HH rating to win the 6 p.m. time slot and Wheel of Fortune (9.0 HH rating) maintained the number 1 position at 6:30 p.m., giving FOX 8 an additional three straight hours of ratings dominance.
FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. is anchored by Liz Reyes, Shelley Brown and Meteorologist Bruce Katz and FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
"When stories like the COVID-19 pandemic break, viewers look to us information,” said News Director Mikel Schaefer. "FOX 8 News is committed to bringing our viewers relevant, timely stories that affect their lives each and every day."
FOX 8’s strong showing extends to digital as well. During the period of April through May 24, 2020, WVUE’s core online properties (FOX8Live.com, m.FOX8Live.com, NOLAWeekend.com, News, Weather, Final Play, Tiger Huddle, Roku, Amazon and Apple Apps) logged nearly 3.9 million combined users and over 22 million page/screenviews, according to Google Analytics.
Continued Late News Dominance
FOX 8 News at 9 and 10 p.m. have been number one in their respective timeslots for over 5 years. In the May 2020 sweeps period, FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. registered an 8.1 HH rating Monday-Friday and 10 p.m. tallied an 8.3 HH rating Monday-Friday. FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. are the two most-watched local newscasts in New Orleans.
According to the Nielsen company, when averaging the two news programs together, FOX 8 continues to be New Orleans’ Most Watched television station for late news. WVUE’s 90 minutes of news starting at 9 p.m. is the top-rated late news in the New Orleans DMA.
Each ratings point represents 6,555 TV households in the New Orleans market, the 50th largest in the United States. All of the ratings are Time Period Averages. FOX 8 News at 9 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Shelley Brown, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid. FOX 8 News at 10 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
