FOX 8 maintains top spot through pandemic; number 1 at 4 and 5 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WVUE-FOX 8 TV continues to be the news leader among television stations in the New Orleans area. COVID-19 dominated the headlines causing many more people to tune into local TV news than in recent years. For the period Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the number of Households Using Television (HUTs) grew by over 14% compared to May 2019. During the May 2020 ratings period, FOX 8 led all other stations Monday through Friday, morning, evening and late newscasts. This continued trend of solid growth over multiple consecutive Nielsen ratings periods clearly demonstrates that New Orleans television viewers consider FOX 8 the station to turn to for local news.