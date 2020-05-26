Jefferson Parish parents call for transparency after learning about new upcoming school times

In addition to the benefit to kids and families, the school time changes were included in the 2020 Infrastructure and Efficiency plan to help us close a $16 million budget gap. The new school times will allow for more efficient use of our buses and routes. Due to the change we will save an estimated $475,000. Due to these types of efficiencies, we were able to balance our budget while maintaining educator jobs. This is especially important now that COVID-19 has stalled our economy and created significant revenue declines."