La. receives F grade for social distancing; public health leaders prepared for potential virus spike

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -When venturing out in public again, public health leaders are imploring people to keep in mind the Coronavirus is still here.
While numbers in Louisiana have trended downward, a website says the state is failing at social distancing.
The website Unacast tracks cell phone data as people move around.
It gives Louisiana a grade of an F.
As people ventured out over the Memorial Day weekend, public health leaders will keep a close eye on coronavirus numbers in the statewide.
This is especially true as the state nears the two week mark since reopening for phase one and the added Memorial Day traffic.
After several days of phase one, people say they’ve seen how the public is growing more comfortable and confident going outside the house.
The state health department says they are prepared to respond to another spike, but that spike would only become apparent weeks after the fact because of the incubation period.
