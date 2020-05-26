Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4500 block of Papania Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 9:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4500 block of Papania Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

