Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
NOPD reported the shooting around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4500 block of Papania Drive and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
