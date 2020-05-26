Tulane’s Braden Olthoff honored as Collegiate Baseball All-American

Braden Olthoff shows off his righthanded delivery from the pitching mound (Image Courtesy: Tulane Athletics) (Source: Image Courtesy: Tulane Athletics)
By John Bennett | May 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 5:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane baseball’s 2020 season was cut short by Coronavirus but Braden Olthoff’s dominant campaign is still being recognized.

The junior pitcher was recognized Tuesday as selection to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American 2nd Team. He is the first Tulane pitcher to earn the honor since 2008.

Olthoff was key to the Green Wave’s 15-2 start with a record of 4-0 on the mound, highlighted by 47 strikeouts and a 0.32 ERA. He was the starting pitcher in the program’s first no-hitter since 2005.

