Tulane’s Braden Olthoff honored as Collegiate Baseball All-American

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane baseball’s 2020 season was cut short by Coronavirus but Braden Olthoff’s dominant campaign is still being recognized.
The junior pitcher was recognized Tuesday as selection to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American 2nd Team. He is the first Tulane pitcher to earn the honor since 2008.
Olthoff was key to the Green Wave’s 15-2 start with a record of 4-0 on the mound, highlighted by 47 strikeouts and a 0.32 ERA. He was the starting pitcher in the program’s first no-hitter since 2005.
