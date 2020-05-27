Bar owners complain about reopening rules

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana bar owners complain that the reopening rules discriminate against them.
They want the same treatment restaurants received.
A special resiliency task force spent part of Wednesday afternoon in a zoom meeting talking about reopening concerns. Everyone from the New Orleans Saints to Commander’s Palace were represented but the biggest complaints came from bar owners.
10 days ago under phase 1 reopening, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity. But bars that don’t serve food were left out and today bar owners asked for fair treatment.
“They are flat-footed, they cannot generate revenue. They are hoping to coattail onto whatever the restaurants are doing they want to be a part of that,” said Nick Hazard, the representative of the bar industry on the governor’s resiliency task force.
The bar owners are asking the governor to allow bars to reopen when phase 2 hits with rules similar to what restaurants follow
The resiliency task force also addressed issues concerning public swimming pools. For now, those pools will be restricted to lap swimming only.
Taskforce members were assured by a pool operator that properly maintained pools with good filtration should kill any coronavirus.
While the Saints were part of the meeting, there was no discussion about the upcoming season.
