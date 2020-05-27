13 cases of MIS-C confirmed in the state of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time, the state's released information on 13 confirmed cases in kids across Louisiana.
"We don't know yet what causes it, but we do know there is a relationship to the virus,” Gov. Edwards said. Across Louisiana, Governor Edwards says there are 13 confirmed cases of MIS-C and one death. It stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
The connection with COVID-19 is that these children either have had the virus or they’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive.
"Basically what's happening is the immune function of the body is in overdrive and that's causing organs like the heart, the kidneys, the liver to start to fail or be close to failure,” Jake Kleinmahon, M.D. Ochsner Hospital for Children Pediatric Cardiologist said.
The State Health Department says of the 13 cases, the median age is 11.
Six patients are female, seven are male.
Seven are African American, three are white and three fit in the “other” category. In terms of ethnicity, two are Hispanic, 11 are non-Hispanic. Cases can be serious, even deadly, but health experts stress most children recover.
"It's painful to everybody, to pediatricians and the parents, because we thought the kids were protected from this and so it's concerning, again I am reassured that it looks like it is very rare, I am also reassured that patients seem to largely recover,” Thomas Kimball, M.D. Children's Hospital New Orleans Pediatric Cardiologist said.
The state says it's already sent two health alerts about MIS-C to healthcare providers across Louisiana.
"These alerts urge providers who care for patients under the age of 21 to immediately report to the Office of Public Health,” Governor Edwards said.
The state Department of Health will update information on this inflammatory syndrome in children weekly on their website here.
