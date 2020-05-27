COVID-19 testing sites available for North shore parishes

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Residents of St. Tammany, Washington, Livingston, and Tangipahoa parishes now have more local options for COVID-19 testing.
Testing will last for four weeks, through June 19, 2020.
WASHINGTON PARISH
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
ST. TAMMANY
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Test site details
- The sites, which will be staffed by members of the Louisiana National Guard, are open for a period of five days per week. Because of the Memorial Day holiday, the first week will start Tuesday, May 26 and run through Saturday, May 30. Thereafter, the schedule starting June 1 will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m.
- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 18 years of age and older with valid Louisiana identification.
- The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information.
