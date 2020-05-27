Family members of victim relieved after deputies arrest man who attacked Little Caesars employee with machete

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish deputies arrest a man in the machete attack of a Little Caesar's Pizza employee.
They booked 35-year-old Tyrone Constant with second degree attempted murder just after midnight near Manhattan and Lapalco in Harvey.
Authorities said this isn't the first time he's been arrested for attacking another person. They said Constant had one prior arrest for hitting a co-worker with a plastic shovel.
Constant is accused of attacking 20-year-old Jazmyn Fradieu with a machete, while she was working at Little Caesar's Pizza Saturday.
"I think this is the most relief we've had since this all started," Marlo Best, Fradieu's aunt said.
Fradieu suffered severe injuries to her face, back, shoulders, and other areas of her body.
"She's very discomforted. The injuries are still so very new. When we got here, there were just a lot of things that just were not in place for the type of injuries that she had," Best said.
Family members said she returned home from University Medical Center Monday, the day after her surgery.
"We do not understand why they would send her home. She actually had an appointment scheduled for yesterday, and a surgery scheduled for today, which made absolutely no sense, and she was discharged 9, maybe 10 p.m. the night before," Ebon George said.
The family said they're trying to get everything fradieu needs to recover from home.
"We can't move her, so we have to have assistants to move her, cause her injuries are severe," George said.
“Can’t even be lifted by her arms because the’yre riddled with lacerations. So she has staples,” Best said.
One oral surgeon reached out to the FOX 8 Defenders offering to provide the needed dental plastic surgery for Fradieu.
"She's overwhelmed with all the love and support that she's getting, and we are too," Best said.
She said they've received a number of messages from people offering help.
“You know when you go through something like this, you feel like you’re alone, but people have really shown us that the good will and spirit inside of humanity, it’s still there,” Best said.
The family has a GoFundMe set up.
