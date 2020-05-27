2020 Hurricane Season: Two named storms before the season is quite rare

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Earlier this month it was Arthur, now it’s Tropical Storm Bertha which formed Wednesday morning quickly making landfall along the South Carolina coastline.
This is just the 5th time since 1851 that two named storms have developed prior to the official start of hurricane season.
A few recent seasons have seen two named storms form prior to June 1 would be 2012 and 2016. Thankfully Louisiana did not experience any storm threats in 2016 but 2012 was the year of Hurricane Isaac.
Since the start of the satellite era in the 1960s, there has been an increase in out of season storms due to the ability to see development out over the open ocean.
