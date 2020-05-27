NHC upgrades disturbance near S. Carolina to tropical storm Bertha

SOUTH CAROLINA (WVUE) -While it’s not officially hurricane season yet, the National Hurricane Center Wednesday morning has named a disturbance off the coast of South Carolina Tropical Storm Bertha.
We’ve already seen Tropical Storm Arthur several days ago which slightly affected the coast of North Carolina before eventually dissipating near Bermuda.
Bertha has winds of 45 mph and is moving northwest at nine mph.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.
The center of Bertha is expected to move onshore in the next few hours and move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later today and into west-central North Carolina by tonight.
Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland and become a remnant low Wednesday night.
The storm system developed very quickly- given just a 30 percent chance for development, but by 7 a.m., tropical storm winds were recorded offshore prompting the NHC to name the tropical storm.
