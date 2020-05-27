Rain chances decrease into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drier air will limit storms on Thursday to spotty at best. Most areas will be dry. Another spoke of moisture will move across the area on Friday bringing a decent chance of scattered showers and storms.
By the weekend more dry air moves in and rain becomes very unlikely. The dry conditions will likely last into the early part of next week. A weak tropical wave could bring a few showers around midweek but that is uncertain at this time. Overall drier than normal weather is expected to start the month June.
