Saints preseason schedule officially released

The Saints preseason schedule is officially released. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Sean Fazende | May 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 4:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints 2020 preseason schedule has been released.

Week 1: Friday, 8/13 at Los Angeles Rams 9pm

Week 2: Sunday, 8/23 at Pittsburgh 7pm

Week 3: Saturday, 8/29 vs. Houston 7pm

Week 4: Thursday, 9/3 vs Miami 7pm

All games can be seen locally in New Orleans on FOX 8. The preseason opener against the Rams will be the first game played at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Their second game against the Steelers will be a nationally televised broadcast.

