Saints preseason schedule officially released

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints 2020 preseason schedule has been released.
Week 1: Friday, 8/13 at Los Angeles Rams 9pm
Week 2: Sunday, 8/23 at Pittsburgh 7pm
Week 3: Saturday, 8/29 vs. Houston 7pm
Week 4: Thursday, 9/3 vs Miami 7pm
All games can be seen locally in New Orleans on FOX 8. The preseason opener against the Rams will be the first game played at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Their second game against the Steelers will be a nationally televised broadcast.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.