Saints punter Thomas Morstead becomes author of new book

“It’s a shock to the system. Everyone’s worlds changed. Hopefully it helps re-center people and help people re-prioritize or clarify what their prioriteis in their life are and what’s important," Morstead said. " I think that’s something that I’ve been fortunate for most of my life. It’s not that I’ve always had a clear vision to exactly where I’m headed but I had a clear vision as to what my values were and the process that I went through to make decisions. That’s really led me on this unorthodox journey to where I am today. "