Shelby: Showers & Storms Again

More showers and storms are likely today, but with drier air building in late in the day, overall coverage will be a little lower. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
Rain chances will be slim to none for Thursday with another surge of moisture bringing passing showers and a few storms on Friday.
Over the weekend, it will turn mostly dry and sunny. Highs will be typical for late May and early June in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1st. You can see our special Monday at 6pm: Weathering the Storm 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.