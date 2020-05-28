Bruce: Drier But Hotter Today-Rain Returns Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Most of the area will see dry weather with only a slim rain chance. But less rain means hotter temperatures. Many spots will be at or near 90 degrees.
As moisture continues to increase into Friday, scattered showers and storms will return and highs will stay in the mid 80s.
By the weekend, more dry air moves in and rain becomes very unlikely. The dry conditions will likely last into the early part of next week.
A weak tropical wave could bring a few showers around midweek.
