Cash Money Records founders pay rent for hundreds of Uptown tenants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cash Money Records is hoping to ease the stress of paying rent for some Uptown residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams donated more than $225,000 to the Forward Together New Orleans to help pay rent for the month of June for residents of the Scattered Sites Harmony Oaks, Marrero Commons and Guste communities.
The communities that were previously called the Magnolia, Calliope and Melpomene housing projects are where the pair grew up.
Tenants who qualify for the grant will be notified directly and the money will go directly to their landlords.
Giving back to New Orleans has always been a priority for the pair. Annually, they hold their Thanksgiving dinner giveaway while partnering with Ochsner Health Systems to provide free health screenings.
“The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans. There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on - from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That’s what this label was always about,” says Bryan Williams.
“New Orleans made us and is part of who we are,” says Ronald Williams. “We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term.”
The brothers’ record label Cash Money Records which was established in New Orleans famously launched the careers of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Nicki Minaj and Drake.
