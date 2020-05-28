Drier trend for the weekend

Less humid but still hot

Some storms again possible Friday (Source: wvue)
By David Bernard | May 28, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One more round of storms will be possible on Friday before a drier trend develops over the weekend. A few storms could have some downpours in spots during the day Friday.

By Saturday just a few spotty storms are possible otherwise the weekend will be dry. Lower humidity will build in on Sunday. Highs will be around 90 but the humidity won’t be as bad. This will continue into the early part of next week.

A few spotty storms are possible later next week.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.