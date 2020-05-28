Family identifies man killed by JPSO deputy after Sheriff say he pointed a gun at a deputy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect in Marrero after investigators say he pointed a gun at them.
The Sheriff’s Office allowed FOX 8 to view video footage from the deputy’s taser that showed what happened just moments before and after the shooting.
The video is graphic and it’s not being released to the public. It does, however, verify some of the Sheriff’s account of what happened.
The suspect’s family is very upset. They say 35-year-old Modesto Reyes was not a violent person. They say he was a welder at the Hard Rock Construction site on the day it collapsed.
The Sheriff’s Office, though, says they attempted to pull the suspect’s red Dodge Ram truck over Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. at Ames Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway. They say Reyes refused to stop and instead led them to Ames and Salome Street where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
Deputies chased him and they say the suspect tripped and fell to the ground. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the suspect turned and pointed a gun at the deputy who then fired several shots. Reyes died on the scene. His family doesn’t believe the Sheriff’s account of what happened and they say Reyes would never point a gun at police.
“He would never point a gun at someone. He’s not a violent person like that. He was a good-hearted person who would give you the shirt off his back or the shoes off his feet,” says Librada Turner, Reyes’ sister.
“He had numerous talents, and he wasn’t the type of person to waste his life away with a weapon,” says his brother, Jerome Young.
On the video, showed to FOX 8, you can see the gun falling out of Reyes’ hand just moments after the deputy fired the shots. We do not know how many times Reyes was shot.
