Former LSU DB Ryan Clark talks about the greatness of the 2019 Tiger team, reminisces on his playing days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some younger fans who watch him on ESPN may not know much about Ryan Clark the LSU Tiger.
Clark was a standout defensive back for Tigers in the late 90s and early 2000s.
He allowed an interview Wednesday, May 27 on how the Tigers can somehow follow up 2019.
“Anything we ever see in that stadium from now until forever is just going to be another version of that team because it’s never going to be better,” said Clark.
He added the 2019 LSU Tigers are much like Michael Jordan.
In 1998 and 1999, Clark played on a pair of Tiger teams that went a combined 7-15 overall and just 3-13 in the SEC. It seems impossible these days, but it happened.
However, Clark and LSU turned things around before his collegiate days were over, propelling the program into its golden era.
