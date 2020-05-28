John Curtis, Holy Cross deny breaking LHSAA rules

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the LHSAA continues to investigate whether or not some its schools broke their rules by gathering for an organized team practice, several locally says that wasn’t actually the case.
Holy Cross says the athletes seen working out on their field weren’t associated with the school, and that they don’t have any student athletes on campus. Meanwhile, John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis says although some of his players have worked out on their own, they haven’t broken any rules by having a coach present.
“Simply put, I told them that none of our coaches have had any affiliation or association with any of our players,” says Curtis. “Even though there is a rule that would allow a coach to work with four players and a single coach at a time, we have not done that.”
But of course, as college players prepare to return to campus within the next two weeks and the NFL makes its own preparations, high school programs have to be wondering when they’ll get their chance to return to the field as well. But as Dr. Eric Griggs explains, that comes with its own set of challenges.
“When you exercise, you tend to breathe in heavier than you normally would, which means you exhale more forcefully than you normally would, which means there are potentially more respiratory particles or potentially virus particles put into the environment and shared with other people,” says Griggs. “But that’s sports, right?”
Griggs says that whenenver the go-ahead is given by state and local authorities for youth sports to practice again, the CDC guidelines should be followed to minimize risk.
“It’s the same thing as the very beginning,” says Griggs. “The virus doesn’t spread the virus. The virus doesn’t play sports. People spread the virus, and people play sports. We have to remember that when we hear things. Sometimes, it won’t be what we want to hear. I can’t wait to be a who dat and go watch a game again, but it’s just not time. Science takes time and you can’t rush it. The thing is, we’re finding out more and more everyday. And sometimes, what we find out today might not be true tomorrow. So it’s frustrating for all of us, but the fact that we’re even thinking about sports is a good thing.”
