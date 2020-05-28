JPSO: Suspect shot and killed by deputy after vehicle pursuit in Marrero

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred tonight in Marrero. At around 10:20 pm, Third District deputies attempted to stop a red Dodge Ram truck near the intersection of Ames Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway. The driver refused to stop, and led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit that ended at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Salome Street. The suspect fled on foot, and deputies followed. The suspect ran eastbound on Salome, and turned south on Eiseman. In the 500 block of Eiseman, the suspect tripped and fell to the ground. As a deputy approached him to apply handcuffs, the suspect then turned and pointed a firearm at the deputy. The deputy fired multiple times at the suspect, who was struck by the gunfire. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect was in possession of two firearms, which were both recovered on scene. The suspect was also in possession of narcotics. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. There is no additional information to be released at this time.