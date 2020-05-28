Shelby: Mostly Dry Thursday

Most will stay dry today, but a stray storm can't be ruled out this afternoon or evening as moisture starts to return to area. High temperatures will top out near 90 thanks to the mostly dry skies.
As moisture continues to increase into Friday, scattered showers and storms will return and highs will stay in the mid 80s.
By the weekend, more dry air moves in and rain becomes very unlikely. The dry conditions will likely last into the early part of next week.
A weak tropical wave could bring a few showers around midweek.
