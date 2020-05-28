Shreveport training officer on departmental leave, under administrative investigation

From left: Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will speak this afternoon at 3 p.m. The cause of the news conference isn't known but is believed to be regarding a controversial post by a Shreveport police training officer. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken and Curtis Heyen | May 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police training officer is on departmental leave after a social media post surfaced of him critiquing the firing of four Minneapolis officers in the death of George Floyd.

SPD Training Officer Brent Mason also is the subject of an administrative investigation, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Police Chief Ben Raymond, speaking during a news conference Thursday afternoon, confirmed the investigation and said he reached out to Mason when he became aware of the post Wednesday and had the officer redact the post.

Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins urged citizens to let the ongoing investigation play out.

The mayor asked “... those who are furious in the moment to be patient.”

The police chief did confirm that the Facebook post was made on Mason’s personal account and has since been removed.

The post read:

“I have been training Police for over 12yrs now and with more than 25 years of service .. This is a common mistake and poor technique often made by Police Officers. The knee is not supposed to go across the nap of the neck. Most common when the suspect is assisting by bucking or bridging. The knee has to angled across the shoulder blades during handcuffing. This was a mistake or misstep not an act of murder. Normally this mistake does not result in death. The cause of death will be more likely to be positional asphyxia or excited delirium. This individual more likely had health conditions and toxics in his blood. (no report yet) I feel that Minneapolis Police Dept. Jumped the gun by arresting and firing the 4 officers. Wow.. where is the innocent until proven guilty !! ?? Minnesota ??”
— Brent Mason/Facebook

Below the text was an image of Floyd with Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Shreveport Police Department shared this post:

