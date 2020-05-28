18-year-old killed in Lafourche Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 18-year-old Kobi Simoneaux, of Cut Off, was killed in a single-car crash in Lafourche Parish on Thursday evening.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on LA 308 at East 43rd Street.
Simoneaux was traveling south on LA 308 before running off the roadway for unknown reasons and striking two trees, according to the report.
Reports show he was wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology report is underway and the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.