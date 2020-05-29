Body camera shows dramatic New Orleans police shootout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department released dramatic body worn camera footage of an April shootout between officers and a suspect in New Orleans East.
An officer was injured, and the suspect was caught just after the shooting.
Chief Shaun Ferguson said this is a case that demonstrates how quickly on officer's life can be in danger after releasing the video on Friday. Four 7th District Officers entered an apartment in the 6700 block of Bundy Rd. in New Orleans East. They had received a tip that a wanted suspect, Horrace Toppins, was inside.
Toppins was wanted for domestic battery, domestic abuse and simple kidnapping.
Ferguson said Toppins was hiding in a bathroom with a gun. The video shows Officer Kevin Doucette, in front, going to the door. When he identifies himself, the gunfire erupted. Ferguson said the two officers up front, Doucette and Officer Sasha Winchester exchanged gunfire with Toppins.
The video shows the officers retreat back into the house. Doucet, though, was shot in the arm and he went into a nearby bedroom.
Ferguson said Toppins ran out and tried to escape through a bedroom and even fires 2 more shots. Ferguson said Doucette acted to help apprehend Toppins in the bedroom.
“We believe that Toppins attempted to flee the apartment through a window and officer Doucet, while injured was able to pull that individual down and apprehend them and during that struggle, two more shots were fired by Toppins,” Ferguson said. Thank God neither one of them was shot during that struggle.”
The video shows the other officers rushing to apprehend Toppins. At that point, Ferguson said Doucette was found unconscious on top of the suspect.
Toppins was arrested and remains in jail.
Doucette has been in and out of the hospital and we are told he had extensive damage to this arm. We should also point out, some of the officers were not wearing body worn cameras or bullet proof vests.
Ferguson says those things will be part of the administrative investigation that still very much continues. The chief also said he is still unclear about who fired the first shot.
