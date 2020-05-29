Double shooting in Bridge City leaves one person dead

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Bridge City that has left one person dead and another person injured.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of 9th Street around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived they found multiple shell casings but no victims.
About 10 minutes later, JPSO were contacted about a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital for treatment. That victim suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their arm and side.
A second victim was later located inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
JPSO believes that both victims were shot in the 100 block of 9th St. and drove themselves to the hospital.
Investigators do not have a suspect or a motive at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
