Drier trend for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few spotty storms are possible on Saturday but most areas should be dry for the duration of the day. Even drier air builds in for Sunday and the start of next week. Humidities will be a bit lower but temperatures will soar to the lower 90s in spots.
A better Gulf breeze returns around Tuesday of next week with daily chances for showers and storms.
A surge of tropical moisture is possible late next week and weekend. This could mean much stormier weather by then but it’s too early to determine if that will indeed impact the region.
