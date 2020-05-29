N.O. attorney takes on the insurance industry over business interruption coverage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A local attorney is going to battle with the insurance industry. John Houghtaling says insurers are trying to get out of honoring business interruption coverage related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"They paid for the proverbial life-boat, you know, in case things went down, you know, and they trusted what the insurance companies promised,” Houghtaling said.
A protest of sorts took place in Times Square this week.
"So, Times Square went dark in protest of what the insurance industries are doing,” said Houghtaling.
He says he filed the first business interruption claim in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on behalf of a French Quarter restaurant and subsequently he is also representing other clients around the country.
"Just my clients alone have more than $4 billion of losses,” said Houghtaling. "We filed the first suit and then we went out to other businesses and other organizations. In the first week, of forming the Business Interruption Group more than a thousand companies joined the Business Interruption Group.
He helped to form B.I.G which he says now includes more than 3,000 businesses and related organizations from around the country.
And Houghtaling noted that businesses were ordered to shut down by government.
“When the mayor or the governor shuts down the business or prevents the restaurant from operating there's actual coverage for this specifically in the policies but that civil authority shutdown has to be in part because there's a dangerous property condition in the area, well, of course we know that COVID-19 contaminates property, you know it doesn't just spread from person to person. It gets on surfaces and it contaminates surfaces, impacting those surfaces and that's part of the reasons for the shutdowns,” he said.
But the Insurance Information Institute disagrees.
Sean Kevelighan is the institute’s CEO.
"Global pandemics are uninsurable,” he said.
The institute was founded by the insurance industry but Kevelighan says it is committed to providing unbiased information.
"There is virtually always an exclusion in business interruption insurance that exclude virus and bacteria. That virus and bacteria exclusion is standard in virtually all insurance policies,” he said.
He was asked to respond to arguments by those who say the virus can get onto surfaces.
"Not just from what we're saying at the Insurance Information Institute, but regulators and the legal precedent has been that viruses and bacteria did not cause that physical damage that would trigger an insurance policy,” said Kevelighan.
Houghtaling said he wants the court to help businesses get what they deserve.
"What we're asking the court to do is to rule on this particular issue and acknowledge that COVID 19 does cause a dangerous property condition and that triggers coverage,” Houghtaling said.
And Houghtaling says what he and his clients are requesting would benefit businesses around the country.
"The importance of this decision has ramifications throughout the country and even around the world,” he said.
But Kevelighan said the lawsuit could hurt many people in the long run.
"This is just creating a large cost and the cost weighs on everyone and we prefer that the customers do what the industry is trying to do which is focus on government solutions for customers, so that we can help find the financial relief from the only entity that's capable of giving it to us which is the federal government,” said Kevelighan. "Oftentimes you see in these litigation maneuverings there's a desire for settlement and those settlements again come with a cost."
No date has been set in court for lawsuit.
