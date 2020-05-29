NOPD denounces actions of Minneapolis police officers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has joined with other law enforcement agencies around the country in denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis police officers following the death of George Floyd.
NOPD made the statement on the department’s Twitter account Friday morning.
Many other law enforcement agencies around the country have released similar statements this week.
Floyd died in police custody while being arrested by officers. Video from a bystander shows an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he is lying on the ground handcuffed.
Since the incident, four Minneapolis Police officers involved in the incident have been fired.
The incident has sparked large protests across the country including in Minneapolis where protesters burned down the city’s 3rd Precinct police station.
