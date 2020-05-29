Northshore residents face financial strain after heavy flooding in homes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two weeks ago dozens of Northshore residents were in the fight of their life trying to protect their property from rising floodwater.
Those floodwaters near the St. Tammany-Tangipahoa Parish line have receded, but the financial strain is just sinking in
Scott Robles and 52 other Tammany homes took on water. He now faces tens of thousands of dollars worth of expenses and no, he doesn't have flood insurance.
“That is the frustrating part when I first moved here we were told you don’t live in a flood zone and you don’t need flood insurance,” Robles said.
A few miles to the southwest in Tangipahoa parish, officials say 33 homes flooded. Residents like Lynnette Stewart, who is still cleaning up.
Stewart raises and shows shelties and had to scramble to protect them from rising floodwaters two weeks ago.
“I just grab them and put them in crates the puppies up there,” Stewart said.
The water crept in through her front door and her converted garage.
The rainstorm also flooded her custom corvette, but luckily the damage was nowhere near as severe as the 2016 flood when Stewart had to replace floors and sheetrock.
On top of everything else, Stewart recently joined the ranks of the unemployed.
“Because of COVID-19 I just lost my job this is heartbreaking, this is enough,” she said.
In 2016, a FEMA disaster declaration helped Stewart rebuild, covering about 20 percent of her expenses.
Stewart now has flood insurance after learning her lesson the hard way similar to what Scott Robles is experiencing now.
“My insurance says they’re gonna wash their hands, they don’t cover floods,” Robles said. “Everything we have ever owned is completely gone from this house, it’s frustrating.”
Robles’ wife and children have temporarily gone to Texas leaving this frustrated homeowner to deal with major repairs he and others never anticipated.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says they’re constantly looking for ways to improve the drainage system but he says what happened two weeks ago was an act of God.
St. Tammany officials say the number of damaged homes does not rise to the level of a federal disaster declaration, which may have helped some residents receive federal assistance to help rebuild.
