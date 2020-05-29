Shelby: Some Storms for Friday

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible today ahead of a drier trend for the weekend. The severe weather and flood risk are low, but a couple of heavy downpours are possible today. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.
We’ll dry out tonight, then just a few stray storms are possible Saturday. Otherwise the weekend will be dry with slightly lower humidity arriving on Sunday with dry skies. Temperatures will reach around 90 for highs to finish the weekend and start next week.
A few spotty storms come back into the forecast around the middle of next week.
