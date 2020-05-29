Superdome officials discuss future of fans at Saints games

“The Saints have been particularly good at using their business models to help us create a seating manifest that allows us to adhere to the six foot distancing rule but also increase the capacity,” says Thornton. “If we just took the six foot rule and applied it on its face without any sort of creativity you would bring your capacity to 17.5 percent would be about 13,000 fans in stands in the Superdome and that’s not and that’s not, we’d like to have higher. That’s not acceptable.”