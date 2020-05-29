Tulane University announces reopening date for Fall 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Fall semester will begin August 19.
The newly announced date is five days earlier than originally scheduled so the semester can end on November 24, right before Thanksgiving.
Tulane officials say the new date was placed to reduce travel in order to promote health and safety.
University president Michael Fitts says planning is still in progress but includes plans to test students as they return to campus and frequently during the school year.
