WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Mayor Cantrell gives update on COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell will hold a press conference to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.
Many parishes are currently awaiting an annoucement from Gov. John Bel Edwards about the next steps of re-opening businesses.
The state is currently in Phase 1. Edwards is expected to make an annoucement in the next couple of days about the possibility of the state moving into Phase 2.
Friday’s press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.
