Zack: Dodging storms today, drier and hotter weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the final day of this relatively wet pattern that has been with us this week as we go from dodging storms today to hot and dry conditions by the end of the weekend.
A good 40-50% coverage of storms can be expected for your Friday as a little daytime heating mixed with a weak front should provide a good focus for downpours to develop. Any storm may drop a quick inch of rain to go along with some lightning and gusty winds so keep an eye to the sky.
Going into the weekend we start the transition to a drier pattern but also a hot one. Saturday we could see one or two lingering storms during afternoon heating but by Sunday we eliminate the rain chances and bring up the heat. Highs by the end of the weekend will be back to the lower 90s. The return of the 90s will also bring slightly lower humidity so there is a trade off.
Much of next week looks hot and dry with a few spotty storms possibly returning to the forecast for Wednesday onward. Temperatures will reach 90 nearly every day.
