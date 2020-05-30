Bruce: A Shift To Drier And Hotter Conditions Starting Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After today, we will see a transition to drier skies and hotter temps to round up the weekend, and into mid next week. Today we saw a few spotty showers and storms.
As we get into Sunday , we take the rain chances out and bring the heat levels up, sort of. Dry air will flow into the area in all levels of the atmosphere to finish off the weekend leading to no rain and lots of sun. This will allow those afternoon highs to respond by jumping back into the low 90s but the hint of less humid air will make it feel slightly better out there.
The low rain chances remain through early next week before humidity levels rise and rain chances creep back into the forecast come midweek.
