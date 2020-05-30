Kenner Police Dept. responds to ‘racist’ social media post made by former officer

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department says it was recently made aware of a Facebook post made by a former Kenner Police Officer.
The officer, who the Kenner PD identifies as Shane Lacoste, left the department in 2018.
In a statement issued Saturday, a spokesman said, "we want the public to know that Lacoste is no longer employed with the Kenner Police Department. He was employed for a brief period, approximately two years and resigned in October 2018. The comment, which we will not repeat, is reprehensible and does not represent our core values including working to gain the respect of all the people we serve.
We hold our officers to high standards. Within those first few years of being a police officer they either meet those standards or are no longer employed with our agency. We thank those who brought these comments to our attention so that we could address them immediately."
