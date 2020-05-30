STPSO: Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run crash near Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one pedestrian injured.
On Saturday, May 30, at around 6 p.m. police responded to the incident on Falconer Boulevard at the entrance of the Emerald Forest Apartments near Covington.
A silver sedan hit a man before fleeing the scene, witnesses report.
He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, according to the report.
Video footage shows what appears to be a Toyota Corolla leaving the apartment complex and hitting a pedestrian walking on Falconer Drive.
Anyone with the information about the vehicle or the driver involved in the incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.