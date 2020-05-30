Zack: Last chance for storms today ahead of a hot, dry stretch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This weekend will bring a little bit for everyone as we see a mixture of heat, humidity, a few rain storms before maybe even some less humid air.
Today we will see about a 30% coverage of spotty storms as we head into the afternoon hours. Just enough moisture is lingering in the atmosphere to keep that rain chance in there for those pop up downpours. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.
Now the second half of the weekend we take the rain chances out and bring the heat levels up, sort of. Dry air will flow into the area in all levels of the atmosphere to finish off the weekend leading to no rain and lots of sun. This will allow those afternoon highs to respond by jumping back into the low 90s but the hint of less humid air will make it feel slightly better out there.
The low rain chances remain through early next week before humidity levels rise and rain chances creep back into the forecast come midweek.
