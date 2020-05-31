America, This is Our Emmett Till Moment

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - America is awake now. Just like it was back in 1955 when Emmett Till’s mother left the coffin open so all of America could see what RACISM did to her son.
Sixty-five years later, and George Floyd is the new Emmett Till. And all of America knows his name for all of the wrong reasons.
Floyd took his last breath, under the knee, of Officer Derek Chauvin, a man that was supposed to serve and protect the community. Instead, Chauvin had Floyd on the ground, handcuffed and begging for his life.
Long before the nearly nine minutes of suffering was up, it was clear to see that Floyd’s pleas were falling on deaf ears.
Eventually, he was gone and everyone that watched in horror, knew it. Sadly, the ones that were there to serve and most importantly, PROTECT, seemed to be the least interested in doing either, especially the latter.
Let me preface what I’m about to say by acknowledging that not all cops are this bad. In fact, I believe that the majority of our nations police forces are filled with good, decent people that understand what their most important job is. To Protect and to Serve.
But, I’m Tired.
I’m tired of hearing almost weekly about this black person or that black person dying needlessly. Aren’t you?
I’m tired of black peoples voices not being heard. Aren’t you?
My 14-year old daughter put her thoughts on paper about what’s going on in American today. She talked about experiencing racism as a 9-year-old.
In her classmates eyes, she wasn’t ‘light’ enough to sit next to him. Imagine how that made her feel?
She now tells me she’s nervous when I leave home, fearful that it may be the last time she sees me alive.
I have friends with black sons. There’s not a day that goes by that they don’t worry about what could happen to their son, in the hands of the wrong officer, on the wrong day.
This is the world that black people are living in today. The American dream for African Americans has never been easier to define and so hard to achieve.
Sixty-five years ago, Americans were moved to do something. They decided they were ‘tired of it.’
Here we are again, for George Floyd and the next person that has his last breath taken away because of Racism.
I’m tired of it. We are tired of it. Aren’t you?
