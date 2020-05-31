JPSO responds to Marrero protests after crowd approaches Westbank Expressway

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - In an organized protest Saturday evening, sheriff deputies say around 300 people showed up to demonstrate.
Several hours later, they say about 75 of those attempted to get on the West Bank Expressway. JPSO says they sent out officers for crowd control and quickly cleared the area.
Witnesses say several people were arrested but JPSO has yet to confirm.
The protest was in place for 35-year-old Modesto Reyes in Marrero. He was shot and killed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies after a brief chase.
According to deputies, sheriff Joe Lopinto, Reyes pointed a gun at deputies but his family doesn’t buy it.
