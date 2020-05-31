Summer storms return this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The week will start dry but the chance for daily showers and storms will return as soon as Tuesday. Monday will be dry with somewhat lower humidity before it starts to feel like June again for the rest of the week.
There will be a chance for rain and storms every day from Tuesday until Friday.
The big question mark in the forecast is what happens in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific are moving into the southwest Gulf. It remains to be seen if this organizes into a depression or storm much less where the tropical moisture ends up. Even if it never redevelops the very deep tropical moisture will have to go somewhere. At this point in time it is reasonable to assume some of that moisture will make it to the Gulf Coast by next weekend bringing a very good chance for rain and it could be heavy. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.
