Summer storms return this week

The big question mark in the forecast is what happens in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific are moving into the southwest Gulf. It remains to be seen if this organizes into a depression or storm much less where the tropical moisture ends up. Even if it never redevelops the very deep tropical moisture will have to go somewhere. At this point in time it is reasonable to assume some of that moisture will make it to the Gulf Coast by next weekend bringing a very good chance for rain and it could be heavy. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.