Watching the far southern Gulf this week for tropical development

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane season begins on Monday and our third storm of the season may not be far behind as the National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the far southern Gulf a medium chance of development.
Currently Tropical Storm Amanda is making landfall on the Pacific Coast of Central America. As the storm weakens while moving inland, enough energy may be leftover once the disturbance crosses over into the Bay of Campeche for possible redevelopment.
Any new system that does form on the Gulf side of Mexico would just sit in place over the course of the next week. If this system was to organize into a storm, it would be named Cristobal.
For us locally, our attention will be on the forecast next weekend as any developing system could send a moisture surge north bringing heavy rains to the Gulf Coast.
This is still a week away and confidence in any specific forecast is very low. Stay with FOX 8 as we monitor the latest and bring updates throughout the week.
