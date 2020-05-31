Zack: A drier heat to round out the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak front has pushed down to the coast leaving us in a dry but continued hot pattern to round out the weekend.
I do include a 20% chance for a downpour today, that will be mainly right along the coast where enough residual moisture has been left over to possibly pop a storm along the sea breeze. Overall though most of the area will be dry and plain old hot today. Highs are expected to make it into the low 90s but there will be a hint of lower humidity so I guess we can call it a dry heat.
Not much change expected for Monday as we stay dry and hot with that continued hint of less humid conditions. Highs once again will be in the low 90s to start the week before we slowly back down the heat levels as we raise rain chances through the week.
Tuesday the moisture starts to increase so expect rain chances to start to go back up and as we go through the rest of the week a daily increase in storms is expected.
Something to watch in the tropics is a band of tropical moisture may move over us by the end of the week on into next weekend. This tropical moisture will be associated with a large low pressure centered in the far southern Gulf. There is the chance some tropical development could occur by late in the week with the biggest impact to us being higher rain chances. There is still plenty of time to watch how this plays out.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.