Bruce: Dry Today As Rain Chances Rise Through The Week-Hurricane Season Starts Today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A dry but hot start to the new week. That will be short lived as rain chances return starting tomorrow. We will start getting into the more typical summer pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As far as the tropics, today marks both the official start of Hurricane Season. We’ll kick off the season mostly dry with relatively low humidity, but high temperatures will still climb to the low 90s.
The chance for daily showers and storms will return for the rest of the week, getting us into a typical June pattern with highs in the upper 80s and fairly humid conditions.
The big question mark in the forecast is what happens in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific are moving into the southwest Gulf. It remains to be seen if this organizes into a depression or storm much less where the tropical moisture ends up. Even if it never redevelops the very deep tropical moisture will have to go somewhere. At this point in time, it is reasonable to assume some of that moisture will make it to the Gulf Coast by the weekend. This will bring higher chances for heavy rain. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.
